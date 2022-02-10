Rotterdam: Andy Murray beats Alexander Bublik to return to Top-100

Rotterdam [Netherlands], February 10 (ANI): Three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray beats World No. 31 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 7-6, 6-4 in the first round of the men's singles of the ATP 500 Rotterdam tournament on Wednesday to return to the top-100 of the ATP men's singles rankings for the first time since 2018. The two-time Olympic gold medallist had fallen out of the Top 100 in 2018 due to a hip injury.



The first set was a hard-fought tie-breaker and in the second set, he managed it just fine to finish the match in straight sets. The former World No.1 in men's singles was playing his first match since his second-round defeat at the Australian Open 2022.

The three-time grand slam winner will now face third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada who beat qualifier, Egor Gerasimov of Belarus, after being a set down. The Canadian won the match 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

The winner of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andy Murray will take on Cameron Norrie in the third round. (ANI)

