One of the most special days of my life, says Sania Mirza after Hobart International win

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): After advancing to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the Hobart International Tournament, Sania Mirza called it 'one of the most special days of my life'.

The Indian tennis player took to Twitter after the win on Tuesday and wrote: "Today was one of the most special days of my life. To have my parents and my little baby boy wit me in my first match after so long..and we WON our first round. feel very grateful for the love I am receiving.. BELIEF!! Takes you places YES my baby boy, we did it."

Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok defeated Georgia's Oksana Kalashnikova and Japan's Miyu Kato 2-6, 7-6 (3), 10-3.

They will take on the American pair of Vania King and Christina McHale in the quarter-final. (ANI)