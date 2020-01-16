Sania Mirza advances to women's doubles semifinals of Hobart International

Hobart [Australia], Jan 16 (ANI): Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok on Thursday advanced to the women's doubles semi-finals of the Hobart International.

The duo defeated USA's pair of Vania King and Christina McHale 6-2, 4-6, 10-4.

On Tuesday, they had won against Georgia's Oksana Kalashnikova and Japan's Miyu Kato 2-6, 7-6 (3), 10-3.

33-year-old Sania last played at China Open in October 2017.

Earlier in December, she was named in the five-member Fed Cup team announced by All India Tennis Association (AITA) to represent the country in the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event.

Riya Bhatia, Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale, and Karman Kaur Thandi are the other players of the five-member squad. Sowjanya Bavisetti is the reserve player.

Vishal Uppal was named as the captain. (ANI)