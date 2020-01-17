Sania Mirza cruises into women's doubles finals of Hobart International

Hobart [Australia], Jan 17 (ANI): Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok on Friday progressed to the women's doubles finals of the Hobart International.

The duo defeated Marie Bouzkova and Tamara Zidansek 7-6, 6-2 in about an hour and 33 minutes.

Mirza and Kichenok were trailing in the first set, but the duo managed to stage a comeback to win it and send their opponents on the backfoot.

Carrying their winning momentum, the duo did not give the opponents a chance in the second set and ended up winning the match.

On Thursday, they had won against USA's pair of Vania King and Christina McHale 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 in the quarterfinals.

33-year-old Sania last played at China Open in October 2017.

Earlier in December, she was named in the five-member Fed Cup team announced by All India Tennis Association (AITA) to represent the country in the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event.

Riya Bhatia, Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale, and Karman Kaur Thandi are the other players of the five-member squad. Sowjanya Bavisetti is the reserve player.

Vishal Uppal was named as the captain. (ANI)

