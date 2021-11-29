Sania Mirza to support Bengaluru Spartans of Tennis Premier League

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI): Tennis Premier League will have Sania Mirza supporting the Bengaluru team.

Pune Jaguars, Bengaluru Spartans, Delhi Binny's Brigade, Gujarat Panthers, Mumbai Leon Army, Chennai Stallions, Rajasthan Tigers, and Finecab Hyderabad Strikers are the eight teams in the competition.

This season 3 of TPL has a great blend of national and international players Prajnesh G, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri, Purav Rana Jeevan N, and many more playing in the League which is being held under the auspices of AITA and MSLTA starting from December 13 at Celebration Sports Club.



Sania Mirza said: "I am very happy to be associated with tennis premier league and my team Bengaluru Spartans has my full support and guidance. What truly attracted me to this league is its unique 20 point format and how interestingly they have made tennis a team sport."

"I am always happy to build, promote and strengthen tennis as a sport in our country as it is the need of the hour. Tennis has given me everything and I thought TPL is a wonderful opportunity for me to give back to the sport and all the talented budding players of our country. We have some great upcoming talent in our country and it's great that TPL is giving a platform to these players to rub shoulders with professional national and international players," he added.

The owner of Bengaluru Spartans, Kapil Zaveri was thrilled that Sania will be joining them. He said: "I want to do the best that I can for my team and for the sport of tennis in India. With a stalwart like Sania joining us this year, my team players will have the right motivation and will be inspired to give their best shot."

This season of Tennis Premier League will see the presence of legends like Sania Mirza, Goran Ivanisevic, and Leander Paes. (ANI)

