Serena Williams advances to Wimbledon semi-final

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Serena Williams advanced to the semi-final of Wimbledon after defeating compatriot Alison Riske by 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at the All England Club on Tuesday.

With the win, Serena registered her 97th victory at the court. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will take on Barbora Strycova in the semi-final.

Alison, who was playing in her first-ever quarter-final of a Grand Slam, did whatever she could in the match but in front of Serena's domination, Alison had to bow down.

Serena took a lead at 2-1 but Alison clawed up, which did not last long as Serena levelled at 3-3 before sealing the opening set at 6-4 in her favour.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion could not carry her momentum in the second set as Alison kept Serena under pressure and forced the match to the deciding set at 6-4.

In the third set, Serena regained her confidence and took an early lead at 3-1. Soon after Alison came from behind and tied at 3-3. However, Alison trailed at 3-5 as she made a double fault. This made Serena's plan easy and she outclassed Alison at 6-3.

Elsewhere, Romania's Simona Halep became the first semifinalist at Wimbledon after defeating China's Zhang Shuai.

The number seven seed Halep came from behind to upset Zhang Shuai 7-6(4), 6-1. Halep will meet Elina Svitolina in the semi-final. (ANI)

