Serena Williams fined for damaging Wimbledon court

Atlanta [US], July 9 (ANI): American tennis star Serena Williams has been fined USD 10,000 for damaging a Wimbledon court, tournament organisers said.

The incident happened on an outside court during a training session before the start of this year's competition, CNN reported on Tuesday.

This is not the first time that Serena has been fined in her career. She was handed a penalty of USD 10,000 for repeatedly smashing her racket on the court during a second-round match against Christina McHale in 2016.

Serena was also fined for her remarks towards the umpire in the US Open final last year.

In the ongoing Wimbledon tournament, Australia's Bernard Tomic was fined his full Wimbledon prize money of USD 58,500 for not meeting the required professional standard during his first-round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France.

Italy's Fabio Fognini was also handed a fine of USD 3,000 for saying a "bomb should explode" on the All England Club following his third-round loss to Tennys Sandgren of the US on Saturday.

Australian Nick Kyrgios has been fined twice -- USD 3,000 and USD 5,000 -- in the ongoing tournament for showing unsportsmanlike conduct. (ANI)

