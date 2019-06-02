Serena Williams knocked out of French Open

Tennis player Serena Williams
ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 00:28 IST

Paris [France], June 2 (ANI): Serena Williams was knocked out of the French Open on Saturday as she was defeated by Sofia Kenin 2-6, 5-7 in the third round.
The 20-year-old Kenin has entered the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the very first time in her career. She defeated Williams in the third round match that lasted for about an hour and 32 minutes.
The unseeded American notched 61 per cent of points of the Williams second serve and only allowed herself to be broken once out of Williams's seven chances.
Williams had 30 winners to Kenin's 23 during the clash, but Williams, a former world number one was undone by 34 unforced errors.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams never got going throughout the match. Kenin looked unfazed throughout the match and she was able to hold off Williams.
Kenin deployed winning drop shots to change the momentum of the match and she quickly changed the pace of the match.
Williams was clearly seen distraught and Kenin took maximum advantage of it, recording a straight sets win over Williams.
Kenin will face number eight seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the round of 16.
Barty defeated Andrea Petkovic in the third round 6-3, 6-1.
Earlier on Saturday, Naomi Osaka was also knocked out of the French Open as she was defeated by Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-2 in the third round. (ANI)

