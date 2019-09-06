American tennis player Serena Williams
American tennis player Serena Williams

Serena Williams reaches her 10th US Open final

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:56 IST

New York [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American tennis player Serena Williams on Thursday (local time) entered her 10th US Open final as she defeated the world number five Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in the semi-final match.
The match was played at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City and now if Serena is able to win the final, she will record her 24th major title win.
This win is Serena's 101st win in the US Open tournament.
Serena was at her best in the match as she defeated Svitolina in straight sets.
The 37-year-old Serena did not allow her Ukranian opponent to create any momentum on the court and she was able to record easy wins in both the sets.
Serena has now tied American Chris Evert for the most number of wins in the US Open.
She will now face either Belinda Bencic or Bianca Andreescu in the finals of the tournament. (ANI)

