The 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams
The 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams

Serena Williams reaches her 14th Wimbledon quarterfinal

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:48 IST

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Serena Williams on Monday advanced into her 14th Wimbledon quarterfinal as she defeated Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion has set up a clash with her compatriot Alison Riske.
Serena dominated her opponent and Spain's Suarez Navarro right from the beginning. The American hardly broke a sweat and sealed the match 6-2, 6-2 in just 64 minutes.
Following the match in a press conference, Serena, who is also playing mixed doubles with Andy Murray, had a laugh, saying, "He (Murray) did tweet SerAndy and I was like Marena. So my vote is still for Marena."
Talking about her performance, the American said she is getting better day by day. However, she added that every match is super hard.
"I definitely feel I am getting better and better day by day but every match is like super hard even today. I just played my game and hit shots and not have to worry about anything else. It's good when your mind is clear and just play," she said.
Serena, who will meet Alison Riske in an attempt to break into the semi-finals, highlighted that Alison is attacking the ball well and does not let anything limit her.
"(Alison) is a great person, she is a fighter on the court and she is playing really great. She is attacking the ball really well. She doesn't let anything limit her," she said.
Earlier in the day, Alison outclassed world number one and Australia's Ashleigh Barty. After losing the first set, Alison made a solid comeback and beat Barty 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to enter the quarterfinals. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:09 IST

BCCI acting president CK Khanna lauds Men in Blue's consistency

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): As India and New Zealand get ready to lock horns in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna lauded the team's performance in the group stage and he hoped that the side would perf

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:07 IST

Intercontinental Cup: Syria defeat DPR Korea 5-2

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 9 (ANI): Syria defeated DPR Korea 5-2 in the second match of the Intercontinental Cup on Monday at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 00:45 IST

Bangladesh Cricket Board removes Steve Rhodes as head coach

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): After finishing at the eighth position in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to let go of Steve Rhodes as the head coach of the team.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 00:45 IST

Federer advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer advanced to the quarterfinals in the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round match on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:51 IST

CWC'19: Key players to look forward to in India-New Zealand semi-final

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): India and New Zealand would both look to enter the finals of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as they take on each other in the first semi-final in Manchester on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Novak Djokovic enters Wimbledon quarterfinals

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Novak Djokovic entered the quarterfinals of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in the fourth round on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:54 IST

Teen Cori Gauff's campaign at Wimbledon ends

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Former world number one Simona Halep ended the 15-year-old Cori Gauff's campaign at Wimbledon in straight sets on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:52 IST

Rahul Dravid appointed as head of National Cricket Academy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday appointed former cricketer Rahul Dravid as the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:24 IST

Rafael Nadal progresses to quarter-finals of Wimbledon

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Rafael Nadal progressed to the quarter-finals of ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 20:04 IST

Can you guess who is Kohli shaking hands with in John Cena's...

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): WWE superstar John Cena famous for his catchphrase 'you can't see me' has posted a picture of Indian skipper Virat Kohli' shaking hands with an invisible person on his Instagram.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 20:01 IST

Rain could play spoilsport in India versus NZ Cricket World Cup semi

Manchester [UK], July 8 (ANI): Rain could play a spoilsport in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand, scheduled for July 9 at Old Trafford.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:15 IST

Rohit the best batsman in tournament so far, says Williamson

Manchester [UK], July 8 (ANI): As New Zealand and India get ready to lock horns in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Manchester on Tuesday, Kiwi skipper lauded Rohit Sharma and said the batsman has been the standout performer in the tournament so far.

Read More
iocl