Serena Williams reaches her 14th Wimbledon quarterfinal

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Serena Williams on Monday advanced into her 14th Wimbledon quarterfinal as she defeated Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has set up a clash with her compatriot Alison Riske.

Serena dominated her opponent and Spain's Suarez Navarro right from the beginning. The American hardly broke a sweat and sealed the match 6-2, 6-2 in just 64 minutes.

Following the match in a press conference, Serena, who is also playing mixed doubles with Andy Murray, had a laugh, saying, "He (Murray) did tweet SerAndy and I was like Marena. So my vote is still for Marena."

Talking about her performance, the American said she is getting better day by day. However, she added that every match is super hard.

"I definitely feel I am getting better and better day by day but every match is like super hard even today. I just played my game and hit shots and not have to worry about anything else. It's good when your mind is clear and just play," she said.

Serena, who will meet Alison Riske in an attempt to break into the semi-finals, highlighted that Alison is attacking the ball well and does not let anything limit her.

"(Alison) is a great person, she is a fighter on the court and she is playing really great. She is attacking the ball really well. She doesn't let anything limit her," she said.

Earlier in the day, Alison outclassed world number one and Australia's Ashleigh Barty. After losing the first set, Alison made a solid comeback and beat Barty 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to enter the quarterfinals. (ANI)

