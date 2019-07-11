Serena Williams (left); Simona Halep (right)
Serena Williams (left); Simona Halep (right)

Serena Williams to meet Simona Halep at Wimbledon final

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:36 IST

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): American tennis star Serena Williams stormed into her 11th Wimbledon final as she beat Barbora Strycova in straight sets on Thursday.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams, who lost tournament's final last year to Angelique Kerber, outclassed Strycova 6-1, 6-2 in just 59 minutes to set up final against Simona Halep scheduled for July 13.
Williams dominated her opponent, Czech Strycova throughout the match. During the post-match press conference, Williams said she is in a different place and calmer.
"Now I'm in a different place. Like I just am more calm. Instead of having nothing to lose, I feel like I have things to lose, but I also have nothing to lose. It's like I'm in the middle," Women's Tennis Association (WTA) quoted Williams, as saying.
Williams is just one title away from equalling Margaret Court's 24 titles. Reflecting on it, the American said she is not thinking about the number of titles. She further added that no matter what she does, she will always have a great career.
"I actually didn't think about it since because it's really not about 24 or 23 or 25. It's really just about going out there and giving my best effort no matter what. No matter what I do, I will always have a great career," she said.
Earlier in the day, Simona Halep became the first player from Romania to reach women's singles final at Wimbledon. Halep defeated Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:38 IST

Mitchell Starc sets World Cup record

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): Australia's Mitchell Starc, on Thursday, broke all-time World Cup record as the pacer now has the most number of wickets, 27, in a single edition of a World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:13 IST

CWC'19: England beat Aussies, storm into final after 27 years

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): England registered a massive eight-wicket victory over Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston here on Thursday and have reached in the final for the first time in 27 years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:52 IST

Ottis Gibson did not had enough time for WC preparations, feels...

Cape Town [South Africa], July 11 (ANI): After South Africa witnessed a dismal run in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, former spinner Pat Symcox opined that there was not enough time for coach Ottis Gibson to prepare the team for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:31 IST

I draw inspiration from Mary Kom, says Sunil Chhetri

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri on Thursday said he draws inspiration from the six-time boxing world champion MC Mary Kom.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:28 IST

Marcus Rashford impressed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], July 11 (ANI): Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is impressed with how manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first pre-season campaign at the club has gone so far and is looking forward to continuing progressing and improving.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 19:53 IST

Arsenal announces 29-man squad without captain Koscielny

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): Arsenal announced their 29-man squad on Thursday that will travel to the US for club's pre-season tour. However, their captain Laurent Koscielny refused to travel with the team.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 19:02 IST

CWC'19 semi-final: Smith lifts Australia, sets 224 target against England

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): Steve Smith helped Australia to set up 224 runs target against England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 17:36 IST

Men in Blue's defeat reminiscent of our 2017 WC final loss, says...

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): India ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Thursday said the Men in Blue's World Cup semi-final defeat is reminiscent of women's 2017 World Cup final loss.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 17:15 IST

Mark Wood plays his 50th ODI

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): England fast bowler Mark Wood on Thursday received his 50th One-Day International (ODI) cap during the second semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:34 IST

Lata Mangeshkar urges Dhoni not to retire

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): In a series of tweets on Thursday, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar urged cricket legend M S Dhoni not  to retire from the game.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:31 IST

CWC'19 semi-final: Alex Carey hit on chin, receives medical treatment

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey on Thursday received medical treatment immediately after blood streamed down his chin during the second semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against England at Edgbaston.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:04 IST

Our boys played their hearts out: CK Khanna on India's semi-final defeat

Edgbaston [UK], July 11 (ANI): BCCI's acting president CK Khanna on Thursday said the Indian boys played their hearts out against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More
iocl