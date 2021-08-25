Serena Williams withdraws from US Open due to injury

New York [US], August 25 (ANI): 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams on Wednesday pulled out of the upcoming US Open due to a torn hamstring.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Serena wrote in an Instagram post.

"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play -- I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon," she added.



Earlier, Serena was forced to retire during her opening match of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament. The seven-time singles Wimbledon champion sustained an injury during her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

In just the fourth game, Serena slipped on the grass and had to leave the court to receive treatment to her left ankle. She tried to carry on but retired at 3-3 after 34 minutes of play.

She was leading the Belarusian by a break in the first set at 3-1, serving at 15-15, before she slipped briefly at the back of the court. (ANI)

