Shikhar Dhawan undergoes precautionary scans

Nottingham [England], Jun 11 (ANI): Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has undergone precautionary scans and is "being assessed" after he was hit on his left thumb during the team's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against defending champions Australia.

The 33-year-old sustained the injury on Sunday at the Oval but went onto play a match-winning knock of 117 runs against the Aaron Finch-led side, which helped India secure a 36-run victory.

Dhawan is being assessed, a BCCI source told ANI.

The reports later in the day will reveal the swashbuckling left-hander's campaign in the remainder of the tournament.

India will next take on New Zealand on June 13 at Trent Bridge. (ANI)

