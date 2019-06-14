Shikhar will be in plaster for couple of weeks: Kohli

Nottingham [UK], June 14 (ANI): After the match between India and New Zealand got abandoned due to rain on Thursday, the Men in Blue's skipper Virat Kohli provided an injury update about opener Shikhar Dhawan.

"Shikhar will be in a plaster for a couple of weeks, we'll assess and see. Hopefully, he'll be available for the latter half and the semi-finals. He's motivated, we wanted to keep him back," Kohli said at the post-match ceremony.

Dhawan got hit between the index finger and thumb during India's match World Cup match against Australia on June 9. The opener went on to play a match-winning knock of 117 runs.

After the match, the player went to Leeds for scans and soon after BCCI released an update saying, "Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored."

As standby for the injured Dhawan, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was flown to England.

India is currently positioned at the third place in the standings of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the team next takes on arch-rivals Pakistan.

Kohli said playing against Pakistan is a marquee event and the game brings out the best in everyone.

"As soon as you enter the field, it's calm and relaxed. The atmosphere from the outside, for the first time, it's a bit intimidating, but we'll look to execute well. It's been competitive for years, it's a marquee event all over the world, honour to be a part of the big game. Brings out the best in all of us," Kohli said.

India takes on Pakistan in Manchester on June 16. (ANI)

