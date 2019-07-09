Simona Halep becomes first semifinalist at Wimbledon

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Former world number one and Romania's Simona Halep on Tuesday became the first semifinalist at the Wimbledon after defeating China's Zhang Shuai.

The number seven seed Halep came from behind to upset Zhang Shuai 7-6(4), 6-1.

Halep and Zhang had not faced each other from the past three years. The Chinese met the Romanian in the first round of the Australian Open in 2016, where Zhang came out on top.

Zhang opened the match on a high note as she took an early lead at 3-0 in the first set. Halep, however, came back in the set from 1-4 to force a tie-break and sealed the opening set in her favour.

Halep carried her momentum in the second set as the Romanian broke Zhang and finished off the set at 6-1. Halep will next meet either Elina Svitolina or Karolina Muchova in the semi-final.

Elsewhere, Serena Williams beat Alison Riske by 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. With the win, Serena registered her 97th victory at the All-England Club and will meet either Barbora Strycova or Johanna Konta in the semi-final. (ANI)

