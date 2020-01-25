Simona Halep cruises to fourth-round of Australian Open

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 25 (ANI): Romanian tennis player Simona Halep advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a comprehensive win over Yulia Putintseva at the Rod Laver Arena here on Saturday.

Halep won the third-round clash in two-straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

The Wimbledon Championships 2019 winner showed excellent skills and clinched the first game in just 29 minutes.

The second set saw Halep and Putintseva break one another before the former took control, sealing the match as a dropshot from the Kazakh fell into the net.

Halep will either face Elise Mertens or CiCi Bellis in the fourth round of the tournament. (ANI)

