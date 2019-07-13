Simona Halep stuns Serena Williams to win maiden Wimbledon

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): Romanian Simona Halep stunned Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in the finals on Saturday to win her maiden Wimbledon title.

As a result of this loss, Serena failed to win her 8th Wimbledon title and 24th Grand Slam. Serena managed to win just two of her last six Grand Slam finals.

In the opening set, Halep who came out all guns blazing did not allow Serena to gain any momentum in the match. Serena was able to win just two games in the opening set allowing Halep to seal the first set 6-2 in just 26 minutes.

In the second set, major moves by Serena pegged Halep back. Back and forth play by the duo brought the scoreline to 2-2. The second set witnessed a brilliant rally between Halep and Serena.

Halep then increased her attacking play on the grass court and obtained a two-point lead over Serena, taking the scoreline to 4-2. With Williams making some horrible mistakes, Halep took full advantage of the opportunity to peg the seven time Wimbledon champ to easily win the second set 6-2, to win her maiden All England Club title.

Serena had defeated Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2 in the semi-final whereas Halep had defeated Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3. (ANI)

