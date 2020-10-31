Simona Halep tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): World number two and two-time Grand Slam Singles Champion Simona Halep on Saturday said that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Romanian player with mild symptoms is self-isolating at home.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good... we will get through this together," Halep wrote on Twitter.





Halep was last featured in the French Open where she lost to Poland's Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth-round clash.

Earlier, Halep had pulled out of the US Open due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.



"After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the @usopen I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision," she had tweeted.

"and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe. I know the @usta and @WTA have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament," her another tweet read. (ANI)

