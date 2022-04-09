Six times Gland Slam champion Boris Becker found guilty of four charges after bankruptcy trial

London [UK], April 8 (ANI): Retired German tennis star and three times Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act related to his 2017 bankruptcy on Friday.

The 54-year-old German was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of property, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts. A London court found him guilty of removal of the property, two charges of failing to disclose property and hiding debt. He was acquitted on a further 20 counts.

According to Sky Sports, the six-time grand slam winner was declared bankrupt in 2017, over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his property in Mallorca, Spain. He also allegedly failed to disclose two German properties, as well as his flat in London.



The former world number one, who was acquitted of 20 counts, was bailed ahead of sentencing at the Southwark Crown Court on April 29.

Becker was 17-year-old when he stunned the tennis world by claiming his first Wimbledon title in 1985 to become the youngest men's singles champion.

The golden period of his career saw him claim the French Open in 1987, 1989 and 1991, the US Open in 1989 and the Australian Open in 1991. Becker won his last Grand Slam crown in Melbourne in 1996 before retiring on June 25, 1999. (ANI)

