Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova banned for match-fixing

London [UK], January 1 (ANI): Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova has been banned for a period of 12 years after an investigation by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) uncovered five incidents of match-fixing by the player in 2017.

Baskova, who had the highest WTA ranking of 1117 in singles and 777 in doubles, has also been fined $40,000.

"Baskova admitted the charges and Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Ian Mill QC ruled that she should be prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis for a period of 12 years," TIU said in an official statement.

The majority of the fine is suspended, with $1,000 payable within 90 days.



Earlier this week, American tennis player Sam Querrey was handed a suspended fine of $20,000 along with six months probation by the ATP, following a breach of COVID-19 protocol at the 2020 St. Petersburg Open.

The ATP tour said it has concluded the investigation which reviewed the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The governing body for men's tennis also said Querrey's conduct was found to be contrary to the integrity of the game under the Player Major Offense provision in the ATP Code of Conduct.

Querrey has five days to appeal the decision if he decides to do so. (ANI)

