Sofia Kenin defeats Garbine Muguruza to clinch Australian Open title

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 1 (ANI): America's Sofia Kenin on Saturday lifted her maiden Women Singles Gland Slam title after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the finals of Australian Open.

Kenin overcame Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena in the finals of the tournament.

With this win, Kenin becomes the youngest Australian Open women's singles champion in 12 years.

The two-times Grand slam winner Muguruza played aggressive tennis and did not allow the American to get any momentum, taking the set 6-4.

However, Kenin bounced back in the second set with a terrific display of tennis skills and won the set 6-2. Kenin dominated the Spanish star in the third set and outclassed Muguruza 6-2. (ANI)

