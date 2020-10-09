Sofia Kenin, Iga Swiatek to compete for French Open title

Paris [France], October 9 (ANI): Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek are all set to compete against each other in the French Open final after both registered a win in their respective semi-final matches on Thursday.

Kenin is into her second Grand Slam final of 2020 after thrashing Petra Kvitova, 6-4, 7-5.

Whereas, Swiatek has booked her first Grand Slam final place after defeating Nadia Podoroska, 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals.



After the win, Swiatek said it is a "dream come true" moment for her.

"It seems unreal. On one hand, I know that I can play great tennis. On the other hand, it's kind of surprising for me. I never would have thought that I'm going to be in the final. It's crazy. It's amazing for me, like a dream come true," Roland Garros' official website quoted Swiatek as saying.

The final between Kenin and Swiatek will be played on October 10. (ANI)

