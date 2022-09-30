Stefanos Tsitsipas earns fourth spot at ATP Finals

Turin [Italy], September 30 (ANI): Stefanos Tsitsipas is the fourth player to qualify for the ATP Finals, joining Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud.

The Greek player will make his fourth successive appearance at the season finale, which will be held for the second consecutive year at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 13 to 20.

The 24-year-old clinched his spot Friday as a result of other matches. Four spots remain in the singles field of the year-end championships.

Tsitsipas captured the ATP Finals trophy in 2019 when he triumphed at The O2 in London. In that edition, he defeated Dominic Thiem for the trophy.



The Greek has enjoyed a constant 2022 season. Tsitsipas made a quick winning start in Australia, where he advanced to the semi-finals of the Australian Open. Then he reached the final in Rotterdam just two weeks later.

Tsitsipas made his most significant mark of the year at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, where he successfully defended his title to claim his second ATP Masters 1000 trophy. He continued to perform better at that level by reaching the championship match in Rome and Cincinnati, while also winning an ATP 250 trophy in Mallorca.

The 24-year-old has won 49 matches this season, second on the ATP Tour behind only World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz (52)

On the other hand, Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer are the third doubles team to qualify for the ATP Finals, joining Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski and Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury. The season finale will be played in Turin from November 13-20.

Arevalo and Rojer clinched their spot at the Pala Alpitour following Friday's loss at the ATP 250 in Sofia by Italians Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, who are 10th in the ATP Doubles Rankings. (ANI)

