Sumit Nagal achieves career-best ranking

London [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): With a big jump of 26 places, Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal on Monday achieved his career-best ranking after moving up to the 135th position in the latest ATP rankings.

The 22-year-old Nagal won the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger on Sunday and with this, he saw himself climbing 26 places in the latest ATP rankings chart.



Nagal defeated Facundo Bognis in the men's singles final to win the title.

He registered a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win over Bognis in an hour and 37 minutes, making him the first Asian to bag the ATP Challenger title in Buenos Aires.

Nagal had defeated local hope Francisco Cerundolo in the quarter-finals and entered final after steamrolling Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinal.

The rising Indian tennis star had recently made headlines after making his Grand Slam debut against Roger Federer in the recently concluded US Open.

Nagal had become the first Indian to win a set against Federer in a Grand Slam.

He achieved the feat during his first-round match against Federer in the US Open as he outclassed him in the first set. Nagal ended up losing the match 6-4, 1-6,2-6,4-6 against Federer.

The 22-year-old became the fourth player to take the opening set against Federer at the US Open. (ANI)

