Prague [Czech Republic], Aug 19 (ANI): Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Wednesday progressed to the quarter-finals of the Prague Open.
Nagal registered a 5-7, 7-6, 6-3 win over Czech's Jiri Lehecka to advance in the competition.
Before this, Nagal had defeated Britain's Jay Clarke. During the match, Nagal was enjoying a 6-3, 5-7, 4-1 lead when his opponent was retired hurt.
In the next round, Nagal will take on three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka on Thursday.
Earlier this month, Nagal had received a direct entry into the men's singles main draw of the US Open 2020. The competition is scheduled to be played from August 31 to September 13 in New York. (ANI)
Sumit Nagal advances to quarter-finals of Prague Open
ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:04 IST
