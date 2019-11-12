Indian Tennis player Sumit Nagal
Indian Tennis player Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal attains career-best ranking

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:23 IST

London [UK], Nov 11 (ANI): Indian tennis player Sumit Nagpal moved two places up and achieved his career-best 127th spot in the latest Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) men's singles rankings released on Monday.
Nagal currently has 433 points while Rafael Nadal retained the top rank with 9,585 points.
He had recently made headlines after making his Grand Slam debut against Roger Federer in the US Open. He became the first Indian to win a set against Federer in a Grand Slam.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran dropped one spot to 95 and Ramkumar Ramantathan jumped nine places to sit on the 190th position in rankings.
In doubles rankings, Rohan Bopana, Divij Sharan and Purav Raja have all moved up the ladder and currently hold 38th, 46th, and 93rd rank respectively.
Meanwhile, Leander Paes did not feature in the top 100 doubles ranking after slipping five places. Paes now holds 101st spot with 856 points. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:31 IST

James Pattinson wants to play consecutive games again

Dubai [UAE], Nov 12 (ANI): Australian speedster James Pattinson has expressed his desire to play back-to-back games in Test cricket soon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:09 IST

Emotions got the better of me: Raheem Sterling reacts after...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): After getting dropped from the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying clash, midfielder Raheem Sterling on Tuesday said that the emotions got the better off him during the training session involving Joe Gomez.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:26 IST

Rahane, Pujara express excitement over playing India's...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As India gears up to play their first-ever day-night Test with a pink ball, batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara expressed their excitement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:03 IST

Don't feel any pressure about winning Club World Cup: Liverpool...

Zurich [Switzerland], Nov 12 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said that he does not feel any pressure about winning the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, but sees it as an opportunity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:47 IST

Indian cricket team is the 'Boss', says Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has lauded team India's performance in the recently concluded T20I series, saying that the Men in Blue are the 'Boss' of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:35 IST

Raheem Sterling to miss England's Euro 2020 qualifying match due...

London [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Midfielder Raheem Sterling will miss England's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying match at the Wembley Stadium after a 'disturbance' at the national team's training camp, the Football Association announced.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:58 IST

Sri Lanka becomes first South Asian nation to criminalise...

London [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Sri Lanka has become the first South Asian nation to criminalise several offences related to match-fixing as its parliament passed all three readings of a bill labelled "Prevention of Offences Related to Sports".

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:31 IST

IOA rejects new National Sports Code draft

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has rejected the new National Sports Code draft and has also raised questions over many articles that are present in the newly crafted draft.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:18 IST

Honoured to be elected as President of ACA, says Shane Watson

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 12 (ANI): After being appointed as the President of Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said that he is honoured to be elected at the post and it would give him an opportunity to continue to give back to the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 07:55 IST

Shane Watson appointed as President of ACA

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the President of Australian Cricketers Association (ACA).

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:42 IST

Manchester City were much better overall, says Rodri despite defeat

Leeds [UK], Nov 11 (ANI): Manchester City's Rodri has said that his club was 'much better overall' against Liverpool despite suffering a defeat.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:55 IST

West Indies white-wash Afghanistan after securing 5-wicket...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): West Indies defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in the third ODI here on Monday.

Read More
iocl