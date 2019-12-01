Sumit Nagal dedicates Davis Cup win over Pak to Armed Forces

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): India's tennis player Sumit Nagal has dedicated the Davis Cup win over Pakistan to the armed forces and their families.

The tennis star also said that the side displayed a dominating performance in the tournament as they dropped just seven games in the whole tie.

Nagal, took to his Instagram to post a picture of the Indian Davis cup contingent and captioned it as: "This win is dedicated to the Armed forces and their families who risk their lives and protect us".

"What a crazy week by winning the tie 4-0 and dropping only 7 games in the whole tie. Could not ask for a better week than this. What a performance by everyone in the team. I got my debut win as well haha it was about time. Thank you for all the support India. You guys were amazing," he added.



On Saturday, India had progressed to the Davis Cup 2020 qualifiers after securing the tie against Pakistan 4-0.

India completed a 4-0 win after Sumit Nagal defeated Yousef Kalil 6-1 6-0 in 32 minutes long clash.

The Qualifiers will take place on March 6-7 next year, where India will face two-time Davis Cup champions Croatia.

Leander Paes paired with debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan to better his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match against teenagers Mohammed Shoaib and Hufaiza Abdul Rehman 6-1, 6-3 in just 53 minutes.

The 12 winners of the Qualifiers will join the six teams that have already booked their place in the Davis Cup Finals -- Spain, Canada, Great Britain, Russia, France, and Serbia. (ANI)

