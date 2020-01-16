Sumit Nagal fails to qualify for Australian Open main draw

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 16 (ANI): Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal has failed to qualify for the Australian Open main draw after losing his first-round match in the qualifiers for the tournament.

Mohamed Safwat of Egypt outclassed Nagal 7-6, 6-2 on Thursday to end his hopes of making it to the main draw.

Nagal had recently made headlines after making his Grand Slam debut against Roger Federer in the US Open 2019.

He became the first Indian to win a set against Federer in a Grand Slam.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran is the only Indian in contention to make it to the main draw of the tournament as he advanced to the second round in the men's singles qualifiers. (ANI)

