Sumit Nagal nominated for Indian Sports Honours award

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal has been nominated in the Breakthrough Performance of the Year -- Men Award by 'Indian Sports Honours'.

Nagal, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, is contending in one of the Popular Choice Honours category, which is being conducted via Twitter poll. Nagal is up against cricketer Mayank Agarwal, kabaddi player Naveen Kumar and footballer Brandon Fernandes.

As of now, the poll has received over 2000 votes and Nagal has received 29 per cent of the vote share. Agarwal leads the race with 38 per cent votes as the voting would go on for six more days on Twitter.

In August 2019, Nagal became the first Indian to win a set against Swiss legend Roger Federer. Nagal achieved the feat during his first-round match against Federer in the US Open as he outclassed him in the first set.

Nagal ended up losing the match 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6 against Federer. The 22-year-old became the fourth player to take the opening set against Federer at the US Open. (ANI)

