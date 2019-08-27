Sumit Nagal showed we can produce singles Grand Slam champion from India: Abhinav Bindra

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): After Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal's brilliant performance against Swiss star Roger Federer, Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra said that the 22-year-old showed that the nation can produce a singles Grand Slam champion.

"While we rightfully celebrate the spirited show of #SumitNagal let's not loose perspective.We need to a lot of work to do to produce asingles grandslam champion from india. Sumit shows us we can ,we must follow through on it by creating champions! #Grassroots #science #talentid," Bindra tweeted on Tuesday.

Nagal showed great zeal and even managed to overpower Federer in the first set. However, Federer made a scintillating comeback and defeated Nagal 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round match of the US Open on Monday (local time).

Moreover, after trouncing Federer in the first set, Nagal became the first Indian to win a set against Federer. (ANI)

