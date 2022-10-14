Tanussh Ghildyal wins ITF Asia U-14 and Under Development Championships 2022

Mohali (Punjab)[India], October 14 (ANI): RoundGlass Tennis Academy's Tanussh Ghildyal clinched the individual singles title at the ITF Asia under-14 Development Championships 2022 finals on Thursday as per release shared by RoundGlass Tennis Academy. The tournament was held in Bangkok, Thailand from October 3 to October 13.

The Asian junior tour features a cascading compensatory draw at each stage of the event for those who lose. As such, a player not only gets to play multiple matches but is also rewarded with a position in the final standings. Tanussh finished seventh in the first week and then built on that experience to top the standings in the next as he defeated fourth-seeded Devesh Sarawanan of Malaysia 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the finals.

"This tour has been a great learning experience as the players here are better and very consistent. At the same time, I was happy to realise that I can raise my level to match them. Just that one had to play hard and be 100% for almost every point," said Tanussh.





The RG athlete, who the company fully sponsors, also benefitted from the exposure he got playing in the first week. "I was better acclimatised by then and then it became a matter of playing smart. I strategized each match and had gameplans ready to counter whatever those across the net threw my way."

Though he is under 14, Tanussh is now headed to Delhi to compete in the Fenestra Nationals in the under-16 category. "This is in sync with our philosophy of Long-Term Athlete Development wherein we don't focus on results in junior age groups but instead look to groom our boys for the ATP tour. At RGTA, we have fostered his wholistic growth both on and off the court. That stays our guiding thought process as psychological well-being and happiness of the growing athlete are as central to our plans as their performance on the court, " explained Aditya Sachdeva the Technical Director of RoundGlass Tennis Academy. (ANI)

