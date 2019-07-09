Teen Cori Gauff's campaign at Wimbledon ends

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Former world number one Simona Halep ended the 15-year-old Cori Gauff's campaign at Wimbledon in straight sets on Monday.

Halep dominated the American teen right from the beginning of the Round of 16 match. Gauff tried her level best to stay alive but suffered a 3-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of Romania's Halep in just 75 minutes.

Halep has progressed to set up her next match against China's Zhang Shuai on July 9.

Gauff did not bow down without giving a fight. The American took some risks initially as she experimented with some shots. However, Halep dominated Gauff as she displayed her abilities and forced Gauff to move all over the court and sealed the first set at 6-3.

The Romanian carried on her momentum as she ruthlessly kept the American under pressure. Halep forced Gauff to make unforced errors and finished off the teenager's campaign at 6-3.

Earlier in the day, the 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams advanced into her 14th Wimbledon quarterfinal as she defeated Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets.

Serena dominated her opponent and Spain's Suarez Navarro. The American hardly broke a sweat and sealed the match 6-2, 6-2 in just 64 minutes. Serena will meet her compatriot Alison Riske in the quarter-final.

Alison outclassed world number one and Australia's Ashleigh Barty. After losing the first set, Alison made a solid comeback and beat Barty 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to enter the quarterfinals. (ANI)

