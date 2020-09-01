Teen sensation Coco Gauff bows out of US Open

New York [USA], September 1 (ANI): Sixteen-year-old Coco Gauff on Monday (local time) bowed out of the ongoing US Open after losing her first-round match.

Anastasija Sevastova, hailing from Latvia defeated Gauff 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the first round match of the US Open.

As a result of this defeat, Gauff witnessed her very first exit from a Grand Slam event after the first round.

The ongoing US Open is being played without fans as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

Gauff had managed to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

She had also reached the fourth round of Wimbledon last year.

Last year, Gauff had become the youngest player in Wimbledon's history to qualify for the main draw.

In the match against Sevastova, Gauff struck 13 double faults and she was not able to showcase her top game.

Women tennis stars like Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep decided to pull out of the US Open, citing health concerns.

Earlier on Monday, top seed Karolina Pliskova progressed to the second round of the US Open after defeating Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 6-0.

Pliskova will now take on Caroline Garcia in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday, September 2. (ANI)

