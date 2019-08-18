Telangana policeman wins 2 medals at World Police and Fire Games

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): N Bose Kiran, Additional Inspector of Police in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, has won two Bronze medals at 'World Police and Fire Games' held at Chengdu in China.

Kiran, working in Kukatpally Traffic Police Station, won the medals in Tennis in above 35-age category.

The event was held from August 8-17. He won both in singles and doubles.

Kiran is the first Telangana police officer to achieve this feat. (ANI)

