N Bose Kiran
N Bose Kiran

Telangana policeman wins 2 medals at World Police and Fire Games

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 05:04 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): N Bose Kiran, Additional Inspector of Police in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, has won two Bronze medals at 'World Police and Fire Games' held at Chengdu in China.
Kiran, working in Kukatpally Traffic Police Station, won the medals in Tennis in above 35-age category.
The event was held from August 8-17. He won both in singles and doubles.
Kiran is the first Telangana police officer to achieve this feat. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:53 IST

Heinrich Klaasen replaces Rudi Second for India tour

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 17 (ANI): South Africa player Rudi Second has been ruled out from the Test squad that will tour India for a three-match Test series.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:17 IST

Smith to take precautionary x-ray after being hit by Archer

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 17 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith has been taken for a precautionary x-ray of the left arm where he was hit during the second Ashes Test match against England at Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:33 IST

Karunaratne, Thirimanne put Sri Lanka on dominate position on...

Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 17 (ANI): Sri Lankan team is only 135 runs away from registering a win against New Zealand in the first Test match as it scored 133 runs on the fourth day, chasing a target of 268 runs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:30 IST

HS Prannoy slams Selection Committee for sports awards

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Soon after the Selection Committee for sports awards announced players' name for the Arjuna award, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy slammed the committee saying that 'performance is least considered in our country'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:21 IST

Nominees for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna, Dhyanchand,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 on Saturday nominated the names of various sportspersons for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dhyanchand Award, Dronacharya Award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:27 IST

Privilege and honour to be a part of Indian team setup: Ravi Shastri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): India head coach Ravi Shastri, who retained his position, has said that it is his privilege and honour to be a part of the Indian team setup.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:15 IST

Five sportspersons to get Dhyanchand award

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 on Saturday recommended names of five sportspersons for the Dhyanchand award this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:14 IST

AIG Ashish Kapoor clinches two gold medals at WPFG

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in Vigilance Bureau of Punjab, Ashish Kapoor has bagged gold medals in both singles and doubles titles in Tennis events during the World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) 2019, held at Chengdu in China.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:05 IST

Panjab University wins MAKA trophy

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Panjab University, Chandigarh has won the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) trophy, the Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 announced on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:44 IST

Six coaches recommended for Dronacharya award

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 on Saturday recommended names of six coaches for Dronacharya award, three coaches each in 'regular category' and 'life-time category'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:02 IST

Ravindra Jadeja, Poonam Yadav among 19 sportspersons nominated...

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Poonam Yadav among 19 sportspersons have been nominated for the Arjuna award. The names of the sportspersons were finalised by the Selection Committee on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 17:22 IST

Deepa Malik to get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Rio Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik is all set to get the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in Para Athletics.

Read More
iocl