Tennis Premier League: Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai qualify for semis

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): The fourth and final day of the round-robin leg of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) season 4 saw teams give it their all on court. The franchises in the hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals set to take place on Sunday put their best foot forward on Day 4 on Saturday.

The first fixture of the day saw Hyderabad Strikers go head-to-head with Gujarat Panthers. Conny Perrin of Hyderabad Strikers drew with Ankita Raina of Gujarat Panthers in a game that ended 10-all.

It was followed by the Men's Singles category in which Nikki Poonacha of Hyderabad Strikers beat Manish Sureshkumar of Gujarat Panthers in a game that ended 11-9 in favour of the Hyderabad Strikers.

Sriram Balaji and Conny Perrin of Hyderabad Strikers drew with Ankita Raina and Divij Sharan of Gujarat Panthers in the Mixed Doubles category, in a tie that ended 10-all.

The final tie of the fixture was the Men's Doubles category that saw Sriram Balaji and Nikki Poonacha of Hyderabad Strikers beat Manish Sureshkumar and Divij Sharan of Gujarat Panthers, 13-7. Hyderabad Strikers continued their fine form and beat Gujarat Panthers in their fixtures of Day 4. They amassed 44 points while Gujarat Panthers scored 36 points from the fixture.

The second fixture of Day 4 saw Delhi Binny's Brigade go up against Punjab Tigers. Sowjanya Bavisetti of Delhi Binny's Brigade drew with Diana Marcinkevica of Punjab Tigers in a tie that ended 10-all.

In the Men's Singles category Aziz Dougaz of Delhi Binny's Brigade lost to Denis Istomin of Punjab Tigers, in a tie that ended 11-9 in favour of the Punjab Tigers.

The subsequent tie was the Mixed Doubles category. Sowjanya Bavisetti and Siddhanth Banthia of Delhi Binny's Brigade beat Malek Jaziri and Diana Marcinkevica of Punjab Tigers after the tie ended 12-8 in favour of the Delhi-based franchise.

The last tie of the fixture was the Men's Doubles that saw Delhi Binny's Brigade's Aziz Dougaz and Siddhanth Banthia beat Malek Jaziri and Denis Istomin of Punjab Tigers, in a tie that ended 12-8. Delhi Binny's Brigade recorded a win over the Punjab Tigers as they scored 43 points from the fixture whereas Punjab Tigers scored 37 points from the fixture.



The third fixture of the Day 4 saw Chennai Stallions take on the home franchise Pune Jaguars. Ekaterina Kazionova of the Chennai Stallions comfortably beat Rutuja Bhosale of the Pune Jaguars in the Women's Singles category that ended 13-7 in favour of the Stallions.

It was followed by the Men's Singles category that saw Mathias Bourge of the Chennai Stallions defeat Arjun Khade of the Pune Jaguars, 12-8.

Ekaterina Kazionova and Anirudh Chanderashekhar of the Chennai Stallions won 12-8 in their Mixed Doubles tie against Rutuja Bhosale and Vijay Sunder Prashanth of the Pune Jaguars.

The last tie of the fixture was the Men's Doubles category. Mathias Bourge and Anirudh Chanderashekhar of the Chennai Stallions drew with Arjun Khade and Vijay Sunder Prashanth of the Pune Jaguars,as the game ended 10-all. Chennai Stallions emerged victorious from the fixture after amassing 47 points whereas the Pune Jaguars scored 33 points.

The final fixture of Day 4 saw two heavyweights clashed as Mumbai Leon Army went up against Bengaluru Spartans. In the Women's Singles category, Karman Kaur Thandi of the Bengaluru Spartans lost to Valeriya Strakhova of the Mumbai Leon Army, as the tie ended 14-6 in favour of Mumbai Leon Army.

In the Men's Singles category Siddharth Rawat defeated Ramkumar Ramanathan of Mumbai Leon Army comfortably as he beat him 13-7.

It was followed by the Mixed Doubles category that saw Vishnu Vardhan and Karman Kaur Thandi of the Bengaluru Spartans clash with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Valeriya Strakhova of Mumbai Leon Army, which ended in a 10-all draw.

The last game of Day 4 saw Siddharth Rawat and Vishnu Vardhan of Bengaluru Spartans lose to Ramkumar Ramanathan and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan of Mumbai Leon Army, as they emerged victorious with a score of 11-9. Mumbai Leon Army emerged victorious from the tie after amassing 42 points while in contrast the Bengaluru Spartans scored 38 points.

At the end of Day 4 the semi-finalists set to play on the final day of the league were confirmed. Hyderabad Strikers remained at the top of the table with 174 points. They were closely followed by Mumbai Leon Army which sat 2nd with 169 points. Bengaluru Spartans ended the day in 3rd spot with 166 points. Chennai Stallions ended the day in 4th spot with 164 points. The campaign came to an end for the Gujarat Panthers despite their valiant effort that saw them close the day out in the 5th spot with 160 points. The Pune Jaguars ended their campaign in the 6th spot with 158 points. Delhi Binny's Brigade and Punjab Tigers ended their league campaign with 151 and 138 points respectively to finish 7th and 8th in the league. (ANI)

