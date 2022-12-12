Tennis Premier League: Hyderabad Strikers crowned as champions for second time in row

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Tennis Premier League (TPL) season 4 closed out with an enthralling final day that saw two entertaining semi-finals and a repeat of the finals from last year, after which Hyderabad Strikers were crowned as champions for the second time in a row.

The first semi-final match saw Finecab Hyderabad Strikers play against Chennai Stallions, as per a press release from Tennis Premier League (TPL).

Conny Perrin of Hyderabad Strikers drew with Ekaterina Kazionova of Chennai Stallions in a game that ended 10-all. The next match was the Men's Singles where Nikki Poonacha of Hyderabad beat Mathias Bourge of Chennai Stallions 13-7.

It was followed by the Mixed Doubles between Sriram Balaji and Conny Perrin of Hyderabad who took on Ekaterina Kazionova and Anirudh Chanderashekhar of Chennai Stallions that ended at 13-7, with Hyderabad victorious.

Hyderabad continued their winning streak in the Men's Doubles played by Sriram Balaji and Nikki Poonacha of Hyderabad who beat Mathias Bourge and Anirudh Chanderashekhar of Chennai Stallions which ended at 12-8. Hyderabad swept Chennai stallions by a total of 48-32 and guaranteed Finecab Hyderabad a spot in the finals.

The second semi-finals saw Mumbai Leon Army go up against Bengaluru Spartans. Karman Kaur Thandi of Bengaluru Spartans defeated Akanksha Nitture of Mumbai Leon Army 13-7 in the Women's Singles.

In the Men's singles category, Ramkumar Ramanathan of Mumbai Leon Army beat Siddharth Rawat of Bengaluru Spartans 11-9.



The Mixed double game followed after which was played by Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Akanksha Netturi of Mumbai Leon Army clashed against Vishnu Vardhan & Karman Kaur Thandi of Bengaluru Spartans in which Mumbai beat Bengaluru 12-8.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Jeevan Nedunnchezhiyan of Mumbai Leon Army beat Siddharth Rawat and Vishnu Vardhan of Bengaluru Spartans 11-9 and led the Mumbai Spartans into the finals with a final score of 41-39.

The grand finale saw a repeat of the final from season 3 as Hyderabad Strikers clashed against Mumbai Leon Army. Akanksha Nitture of Mumbai Leon Army lost to Conny Perrin of Hyderabad Strikers 13-7.

In the Men's Singles category Ramkumar Ramanathan of Mumbai Leon Army beat Nikki Poonacha of Hyderabad Strikers,12-8.

The next game was the Mixed Doubles category in which Jeevan Nedunnchezhiyan & Akanksha Netturi of Mumbai Leon Army beat Sriram Balaji and Conny Perrin of Hyderabad 13-7.

The final match of the league was that of the Men's Doubles, which was played by Ramkumar Ramanathan and Jeevan Nedunnchezhiyan of Mumbai Leon Army who lost Sriram Balaji and Nikki Poonacha of Hyderabad 14-6.

The final score read 41-32 in favour of Hyderabad Strikers. This meant Hyderabad Strikers retained their league title and were crowned champions of the Tennis Premier League for the second year in a row.

The TPL Plus, the grassroots league of the Tennis Premier League that allows young tennis athletes a platform to learn from international and Indian stars was won by Mumbai Leon Army. (ANI)

