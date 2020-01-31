Thiem defeats Alexander Zverev, advances to finals of Australian Open

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 31 (ANI): Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem on Friday defeated Alexander Zverev at Rod Laver Arena and sealed his place in the finals of the ongoing Australian Open.

Thiem secured a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 win over the German player.

Zverev outclassed his Austrian opponent in the first set and took the 6-3.

However, Thiem bounced back and clinched the second set 6-4.

In the next two sets, both players gave each other tough competition but Theim kept his nerves and overpowered the German.

Dominic Thiem will take on the Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic in the finals of the tournament. Djokovic thrashed Roger Federer 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the semi-finals of Australian Open. (ANI)

