Thiem survives Bolt's challenge in Australian Open

Austria's Dominic Thiem survived a second-round match in the Australian Open against Alex Bolt on Thursday.

Theim defeated Bolt 6-2, 5-7, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-2 to reach the third round in Melbourne.

He faced a tough fight by the Australian and it took him five sets, three hours and 22 minutes, to win the match.

Thiem made a comeback in the fourth set after losing the second and third sets.

He will next meet either South African Kevin Anderson or Taylor Fritz of the United States.


