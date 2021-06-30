Tokyo Olympics: As of now Rohan and Divij not in, will wait for final list, says AITA Secretary

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Men's tennis doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan are in doubt for the Tokyo Olympics after they missed the cut for the men's doubles event. But All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary-General Anil Dhupar said the association will wait for the final list.



"As of now they[Rohan and Divij] are not in there but we will wait for the final list then we will come to know that where we stand. The rules of the Olympics are a bit different," Anil Dhupar told ANI.

The duo have a low combined ranking of 113, Bopanna (38), and Sharan's (75) and their entry in the showpiece event only depends on the extensive withdrawals from other nations. June 14 was the cut-off date for rankings to be considered for entries at the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier this month, the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan were knocked out of the Noventi Open men's doubles event by 3-6, 6-7 to the sixth-seeded Belgian duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, failing to advance to the semifinals of the tournament. (ANI)

