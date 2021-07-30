Tokyo Olympics: Number one seed Djokovic bows out, loses to Zverev

Tokyo [Japan], July 30 (ANI): Number one seed Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on Friday was knocked out of the men's singles event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after losing the semi-final clash. Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated Djokovic 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the men's singles event.

As a result of this loss, Djokovic would not be able to achieve the Golden Slam (all four Grand Slams and Olympic gold) in the same year.

Djokovic had brought out his A-game to the court in the first set, and he ended up winning it 6-1. However, disappointment followed for the Serbian as he lost two back-to-back sets and as a result, he bowed out of the tournament.

Djokovic had won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year and now he would look to win the US Open, beginning August this year.

Earlier, top seeds Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka were also knocked out of the Olympics. (ANI)