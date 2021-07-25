Tokyo Olympics: Sania, Ankita suffer shock defeat in first round of women's doubles

Tokyo [Japan], July 25 (ANI): India's women's tennis duo of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina suffered a very disappointing defeat in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics in the doubles event here at Ariake Tennis Court 11 on Sunday.

The Ukrainian team of Lyudmyla Viktorivna Kichenok and Nadiia Viktorivna Kichenok knocked out the Indian pair 6-0, 7-6, 10-8 in one hour and 33 minutes.

The Indian duo had dominated the match at the start as they handed the Ukrainians a bagel inside just 21 minutes and took the first set with ease in Tokyo's heat.

In the second set the Ukrainian team was able to hold the serve for the very first time in the match but not for long as Indians struck back soon. With their back against the wall, the Kichenok duo broke the match serve of the Indian pair and extended the match to the tie-break in the third set.

In the final set, nerves got better of Ankita-Sania as they lost the set 10-8.

By playing today's match, Sania represented India for the fourth time in the Olympics, while Ankita Raina made her debut at the showpiece event.

Earlier on Saturday, Sumit Nagal progressed to the second round of the men's singles. Nagal outclassed Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 to book a clash with World Number 2 Daniil Medvedev. (ANI)