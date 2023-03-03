Top seeds Wesley Koolhof-Neal Skupski beat Sadio Doumbia-Fabien Reboul to reach Acapulco SFs

Acapulco [Mexico], March 3 (ANI): The top-seeded duo of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski were the lone seeds to advance to the quarter-finals at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel.

Koolhof/Skupski defeated Rio de Janeiro semi-finalists Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the last four in Acapulco.

They won 83 per cent of their first-serve points in the victory and did not encounter a break point during the match. The top seeds have advanced to their second semi-final of the year despite dropping one of the points of the week when a Reboul lob concluded a French team defensive masterclass.



Their next opponents will be Austrians Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler, who beat William Blumberg and Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3.

Andre Goransson and Ben McLachlan defeated Americans Mackenzie McDonald and Ben Shelton in the game's most thrilling finish, 6-1, 6-7(4), 11-9. The Swedish-Japanese combination had missed two match points at 5-4 in the second set before prevailing on its fourth match point. They held leads of 5/0 and 7/2 during the Match Tie-break but fell down 7/8 before coming back to win four of the final five points.

The Dubai Tennis Championships' final four were decided by two simple quarterfinal matches.

Maxime Cressy and Fabrice Martin overcame Dutchmen Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop 6-4, 6-3, while third seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara downed Indian lucky losers Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni 6-4, 6-3. At the ATP 500, no pair has lost a set this week.

Glasspool/Heliovaara will face top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the semis, with Cressy/Martin set to meet Belgian lucky losers Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen. (ANI)

