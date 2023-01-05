United Cup: Greece reach last four after Sakkari-Tsitsipas heroics

Perth [Australia], January 5 (ANI): Greece qualified for the semifinals of the United Cup after the pair of Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas won a tense mixed doubles decider against Borna Gojo and Petra Martic in Perth.

After a day of gruelling competition in which the four singles matches could not determine the winner, the Greek pair's 7-6(6), 6-4 win gave their country a 3-2 victory.

"I am so happy and proud of this team, I just cannot put it in words. Coming in here, it's the first tournament of the year, you don't know what kind of form you are in, but I think we saw that we are in pretty good form," said Sakkari as quoted by ATPTour.com

"I'm happy we pulled this through. I'm proud of the team. Fighters is what defines us. That first big step we took here in Perth is going to remain memorable. I'm happy we started in Perth, I wished for it... Let me just say, we might be in Sydney, but our heart remains here," said Tsitsipas.

Throughout their 94-minute victory, WTA No. 6 Sakkari and ATP No. 4 Tsitsipas were both cranked in on serve, winning 88 percent (42/48) of points behind first serves, facing no break points, and sending down eight aces.

It was Sakkari and Tsitsipas' third mixed doubles victory of the week in Perth, where they also competed in the 2019 Hopman Cup. Sakkari acknowledged that their familiarity with RAC Arena, as well as their growing familiarity with each other's games, contributed to their impressive performances as a duo this week.

"I think our first mixed doubles was on this court. Our games are just clicking. We know each other really well and we have great chemistry on the court, and I think that's the key. Of course, the more we develop as players, that's also something that adds up and makes us play a lot better on the mixed doubles for sure," mentioned Sakkari.



Team Greece will face Team Italy in the semi-finals in Sydney on Friday and Saturday, while Team Poland and Team USA will compete for the other spot in the final.

Donna Vekic had opened the match with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Despina Papamichail earlier in the day session, giving Croatia an early 1-0 lead. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, drew level at 1-1 after rallying from 4-1 down in the third set to defeat Borna Coric for the first time, 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5.

Sakkari then defeated Martic 6-3, 6-3 to give Greece a 2-1 lead, before Gojo won 6-4, 6-2 against Stefanos Sakellaridis to tie the tie at 2-2 and force a mixed doubles decider.

Both players had 19 winners, but Sakkari showed more consistency and better execution on big points. A series of Martic errors allowed Sakkari to break for 5-3 in the first set, and the two-time major semi-finalist maintained control by unleashing a series of forehands to break Martic's serve again at the start of the second set.

On her return, Sakkari gave Martic few chances, and the Croatian was largely unable to capitalise on them. The double break was avoided thanks to some excellent shotmaking at the start of the second set, but Martic was unable to capitalise on a 0-30 lead on Sakkari's serve in the next game. In the penultimate game of the match, neither could she convert two break-back points.

Gojo responded for Croatia with a commanding win over ATP No. 803 Sakellaridis. The World No. 144's heroics had sealed their victory over France the day before, and Gojo finished an unbeaten Perth singles campaign in style.

Sakellaridis, 18, stunned Belgium's Zizou Bergs in three sets on his United Cup debut. However, after an error-plagued opening service game, he dropped serve immediately against Gojo, and the teenager was left chasing the scoreboard in vain.

The dominant Gojo dominated with his own serve, winning 100% of the points with his first delivery and facing only one break point late in the second set. Sakellaridis, once comfortable, had outstanding fluidity from the baseline, finding 16 winners to Gojo's 13.

However, it was insufficient to turn the contest around. In the second set, Gojo made another early break, navigating five deuces to break Sakellaridis for 2-1, and then cruised from there, sealing match point with a powerful smash. (ANI)

