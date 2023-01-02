United Cup: Lazarov-Shinikova help Bulgaria beat Belgium in mixed doubles

Perth [Australia], January 2 (ANI): Alexandar Lazarov and Isabella Shinikova won the first-ever deciding mixed doubles rubber at the United Cup, surviving one set point to defeat David Goffin and Elise Mertens 1-6, 7-6(5), [10-6] and seal a 3-2 victory for Bulgaria over Belgium on Sunday.

"There were a lot of nerves, for sure. After we lost the first set I wasn't really positive that we can take it to a decider, but we started playing better and better. After we won the second-set tiebreak, we just said to each other to play one point at a time, with no pressure, and whatever happens, happens. I'm just happy we got the win at the end," said Lazarov as quoted by ATPTour.com.

Shinikova heaped praises on captain Grigor Dimitrov for putting her up for the crucial matchup and appreciated her partner for gelling well to deliver an important result.

"My experience in this event was really amazing. I have to thank [Captain] Grigor [Dimitrov] for the confidence to put me in the deciding match today. I'm really proud of myself that with Alex we play really well. We were like a team, the fight experience was really good, and we fight until the end and it's really important for me," said Shinikova.



Goffin and Mertens had previously partnered up at the 2018 Hopman Cup, and they were in great sync throughout a commanding opening set that lasted only 21 minutes. From a 1-0 deficit, they won six straight games without facing a game point.

Mertens, the reigning WTA Finals doubles champion and former WTA doubles No 1, was particularly outstanding, displaying exceptional court awareness and conjuring exquisite lobs at will. The Bulgarians, on the other hand, struggled at net, with Lazarov sending two smashes into the net in the final game of the set -- the second down set point. By breaking Mertens' service twice, Lazarov and Shinikova gained a foothold in the second set, with Lazarov significantly elevating his game at the net.

The 25-year-old clinched both deciding points on the Mertens delivery with stunning backhand volleys. However, Goffin and Mertens maintained their lead by breaking Shinikova again and holding match point at 5-4 on the Lazarov serve. A supposed return winner by Goffin missed by an inch, and a Mertens double fault put the Bulgarians ahead in the ensuing tie-break.

Mertens went long with a forehand on set point, and Shinikova and Lazarov suddenly had all the momentum heading into the match tiebreak. Shinikova, who had been the weaker link up until that time, attained peak form near the end of the match.

However, in the end, the Bulgarian duo pulled off a victory for a lifetime to help their country prevail over Belgium. (ANI)

