United Cup: Petra Kvitova helps Czech Republic beat Germany in group-C clash

Sydney [Australia], January 2 (ANI): Petra Kvitova pulled through again for the Czech Republic on Sunday, defeating Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second win at the inaugural United Cup.

The victory gave the Czech Republic a 3-0 lead over Germany, securing the Czechs the matchup. Kvitova has won two gruelling matches in Sydney this week.

Her opening 7-6(6), 6-4 triumph over World No 3 Jessica Pegula was a huge confidence boost for the former World No 2, who saved seven set points in the first set to win in two.

The same tenacity was demonstrated against Siegemund. The score does not reflect how hard the German pushed Kvitova to earn the victory. Siegemund had two more break points than Kvitova in the match, but the Czech came through in the end. Despite 10 double faults, Kvitova saved nine of eleven break points and broke Siegemund four times.



Oscar Otte of Germany then won his country's first match at the event, defeating Dalibor Svrcina 7-6(1), 6-2 in the men's singles match of the Group C tie. Svrcina took the place of Tomas Machac, the Czech Republic's No. 2 men's player, who injured his ankle in his first match against Frances Tiafoe.

Otte, who came back from a double breakdown in the first set, is now ranked No. 76 in the ATP Rankings after reaching a career-high of No. 36 in June 2022.

Germany narrowed the score to 3-2 in the final match of the tie, with Siegemund and Alexander Zverev teaming up to upset Marie Bouzkova and Jiri Lehecka, 6-4, 7-6. (1).

Germany (0-1) will now prepare to face the USA (1-0) in the last Group C match on Monday.

The United Cup is a new mixed-teams event in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney that will feature 18 countries. The ties will be played over two days and include two ATP and two WTA singles matches and one mixed-doubles match. (ANI)

