US Open 2022: Tsitsipas stunned by Galan, Fritz knocked out by Holt

New York [US], August 30 (ANI): In a significant upset, Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out of the US Open in the first round by qualifier, Daniel Elahi Galan. Another major upset saw 10th-seeded Taylor Fritz failing to advance to the next round.

The first round of the US Open is seeing top-seeded players being upset by qualifiers and players ranked below in the rankings and the most recent addition to that list was Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor fritz being ousted by qualifiers.

The Colombian showed great aggression right from the word go, not giving the world number four any chance to dominate. Tsitsipas looked out of touch, struggling to find his rhythm and lost the first set 0-6.

It took the Greek 54 minutes to win his first game of the match. Winning the first game came too late and did not affect the second set as Daniel looked in immaculate touch and won the set 1-6.

He had his right forearm treated numerous times throughout the match.

It seemed that the Greek had finally found his rhythm in the third set, proving his mettle and taking the third set 6-3, making a comeback.

The fourth set proved to be the final nail in the coffin for world number four, losing the set in a thrilling display of tennis, 5-7.



Daniel Elahi Galan proved too good for Tsitsipas and clinched the match in four sets 6-0, 6-1,3-6, 7-5. Tsitsipas was in contention to become the world number one before entering the final Grand Slam of the year but this loss has put his hopes of doing so to rest.

The Colombian expressed his happiness in his post-match interview and termed this match one of the best in his career.

He said, "Definitely one of the best moments of my career," Galan said. "Definitely the best match of my career, not only because of the circumstances, also the opponent. I'm really happy."

In another shocker 10th-seeded Tony Fritz was knocked out by American qualifier Brandon Holt in four sets 6-7(3), 7-6(1), 6-3, 6-4 to storm into the second round, making a great debut at the Grand Slam.

He termed this match the biggest he had played so far in his tennis career and said it was special since his friends and family were present on the court to witness his win.

He is also the son of two-time US Open Champion, former tennis player Tracy Austin.



The American said, "I was excited to be playing my first main draw match," Holt said. "Had pretty good momentum from playing three qualies matches in a row. I felt pretty match tough. I had a lot of fun, a lot of friends and family were on the court, in a big stadium. Biggest match I've played in so far."

Holt defeated his fellow countryman, disrupting his chances to move into the top eight of player rankings. Holt will now play Argentine Pedro Cachin in the second round. (ANI)

