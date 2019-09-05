US Open: Belinda Bencic thrashes Donna Vekic to reach semifinals

New York [USA], Sept 5 (ANI): Switzerland's Belinda Bencic thrashed Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinal match of the ongoing US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium here on Wednesday.

Bencic outclassed her opponent in two straight sets to enter the semifinals of the tournament. The first set ended up on a tie-breaker and Bencic claimed the set by 7-6(5).

Vekic could not make a comeback in the second set and hence lost the match. (ANI)

