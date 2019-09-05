Donna Vekic (L) and Belinda Bencic (R)
Donna Vekic (L) and Belinda Bencic (R)

US Open: Belinda Bencic thrashes Donna Vekic to reach semifinals

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:11 IST

New York [USA], Sept 5 (ANI): Switzerland's Belinda Bencic thrashed Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinal match of the ongoing US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium here on Wednesday.
Bencic outclassed her opponent in two straight sets to enter the semifinals of the tournament. The first set ended up on a tie-breaker and Bencic claimed the set by 7-6(5).
Vekic could not make a comeback in the second set and hence lost the match. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:36 IST

No delay in disbursing reward money to players, says Rijiju

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): In a bid to boost the morale of the players, the government has decided to give 'reward money' to athletes who make it big at the international events at the earliest.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:10 IST

Rain plays spoilsport on day one, Australia scores 170/3 in...

Manchester [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): Rain plays a spoilsport on the day one of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:41 IST

Rashid Khan reveals his name, number Test jersey

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Afghanistan's newly appointed captain in all formats Rashid Khan on Wednesday revealed his name and number jersey ahead of the one-off Test against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:36 IST

Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya likely to miss third T20I after...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 4 (ANI): Sri Lanka suffered a double blow as Kusal Mendis and Shehan Jayasuriya are uncertain to play in the third T20I as both suffered leg injuries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:59 IST

India have to play as unit, without fear, says goalkeeper...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A day ahead of India taking on Oman in the qualifying campaign for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said the team has to play as a unit and without fear.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:10 IST

14 Indian shooters qualify for ISSF World Cup Finals

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Record 14 Indian shooters have qualified for the upcoming International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Finals (WCF) on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:59 IST

Ross Taylor likely to play in 3rd T20 against Sri Lanka

London [UK], Sept 4 (ANI): New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is fit and is likely to play the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka after missing the second T20I due to hip injury.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:51 IST

Rain plays spoilsport, India A requires 137 runs to win against...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerela) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Rain played spoilsport in the fourth ODI between India A and South Africa A. The match could not end with a result despite being reduced to 25-over per side and will resume from the same point on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:07 IST

Indian team excited to play FIH Pro League, says Manpreet Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh on Wednesday expressed his team's excitement following the announcement of the schedule for the second edition of FIH Pro League.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:00 IST

Intl Hockey Federation announces schedule for Pro League 2020

Lausanne [Switzerland], Sept 4 (ANI): The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the schedule for the second edition of the FIH Pro League on Wednesday which includes 144 matches.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:46 IST

Alyssa Healy ready for West Indies tour

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 4 (ANI): Australian wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy is all set to take on West Indies in the upcoming One-Day International series, which kicks off from September 9.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:30 IST

Ashleigh Gardner wants to bat up the order

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 4 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner wants to bat up the order to contribute more to the batting against West Indies in the upcoming one day international bilateral series between the two countries.

Read More
iocl