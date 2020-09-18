US Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open due to hamstring injury

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): US Open champion Naomi Osaka on Friday announced that she will not compete in this year's French Open due to a hamstring injury.



Osaka took to Twitter and wrote, "Hey guys, first and foremost thank so much for all the support over the last three weeks. I couldn't have done it without you!"

"Unfortunately I won't be able to play the French Open this year. My hamstring is still sore so I won't have enough time to prepare for the clay -- these two tournaments came too close to each other for me this year. i wish the organisers and players all the best," the world number three added.

The French Open is due to start on September 27 at Roland Garros, rescheduled from earlier in the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Osaka registered a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in the US Open summit clash over Victoria Azarenka. The No. 4 seed and 2018 champion overcame an inspired assault from Azarenka in the opening set to win her third career Grand Slam crown after one hour and 53 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Osaka became the first Asian player to win three Grand Slam singles titles, breaking the tie she held with China's Li Na.

After Ashleigh Barty, the Japanese became the second player of the world's top three to miss the French Open.

"It has been a difficult decision to make but unfortunately I will not be competing in Europe this year. Last year's French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly," Barty had said.

Osaka's announcement also came just hours after French Open organisers were forced to slash daily attendance from 11,500 to 5,000 as coronavirus cases surge in France. (ANI)

