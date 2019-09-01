US Open: Defending champion Naomi Osaka beats Cori Gauff

New York [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): World number one Naomi Osaka from Japan defeated American teenage sensation Cori Gauff 6-3, 6-0 in a third-round women single's match of the ongoing US Open on Saturday night (local time).

The 21-year-old defending champion and Australian Open winner Osaka ousted 15-year-old Gauff from the tournament, displaying aggressive tennis.

Osaka did not allow her opponent to build any momentum.

"I'm just out here trying my best. I'm just going with the flow at this rate. I've never defended a Grand Slam before. We out here, you know. We're just having fun," Women's Tennis Association (WTA) quoted Osaka as saying after the match.

Osaka booked her spot for the round of 16 and will face Switzerland's Belinda Bencic on September 2. (ANI)

