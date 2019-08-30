US Open: Federer cruises into fourth round

New York [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Roger Federer entered the fourth round of the ongoing US Open as he defeated Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 in the third round match on Friday.

Federer was at his dominant best, as he did not allow Evans to create any kind of momentum in the match. The Swiss easily wrapped up the first set 6-2 in just 27 minutes.

The second set played out in the same manner, as the world number three Federer easily took a lead of 4-1. Evans was able to peg one game back, but the Swiss turned up the intensity to take the second set 6-2.

In the third set, Federer was able to win two games continuously, but Evans bounced back strongly to bring the scoreline to 2-1 in favour of Federer.

However, the world number three was in no mood of allowing Evans to come back into the match. Federer won four games in succession to seal the set 6-1 and he ended up winning the match in straight sets. (ANI)

